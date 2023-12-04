National Guard infantry joins United Kingdom in MREP mission in Estonia

U.S. Army National Guard infantry and the United Kingdom's 7th Rifle Regiment conduct trench warfare training as part of Operation Baltic Fist in Tapa, Estonia between June 27 and July 17, 2023. Operation Baltic Fist is part of the Department of Defense's Military Reserves Exchange Program in which U.S. reserve forces train with joint NATO partners to share tactics and procedures in different joint environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo courtesy of Staff Sgt. Peter Fleming)

