    National Guard infantry joins United Kingdom in MREP mission in Estonia [Image 7 of 7]

    National Guard infantry joins United Kingdom in MREP mission in Estonia

    TAPA, 59, ESTONIA

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    United Kingdom's 7th Rifle Regiment conducts trench warfare training as part of Operation Baltic Fist in Tapa, Estonia between June 27 and July 17, 2023. Operation Baltic Fist is part of the Department of Defense's Military Reserves Exchange Program in which U.S. reserve forces train with joint NATO partners to share tactics and procedures in different joint environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo courtesy of Staff Sgt. Peter Fleming)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 15:01
    Photo ID: 8154715
    VIRIN: 230710-Z-DO489-1004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: TAPA, 59, EE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard infantry joins United Kingdom in MREP mission in Estonia [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky Guard combat medic trains with MREP exercise

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    infantry
    partnership
    National Guard
    MREP
    trench warfare

