    AFRL commander moderates future of propulsion panel at AFA Air, Space, Cyber Conference [Image 1 of 3]

    AFRL commander moderates future of propulsion panel at AFA Air, Space, Cyber Conference

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Aleah Castrejon 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    From left: Air Force Research Laboratory Commander Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle moderates a future of propulsion panel with Director of AFRL’s Aerospace Systems Directorate, Dr. Michael Gregg; Chief of AFRL’s Rocket Propulsion Division, Dr. Shawn Phillips; and the Director of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Propulsion Directorate, John Sneden, Sept. 21, 2022, during the Air and Space Force Association’s, Air, Space and Cyber Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. (U.S. Air Force photo / Cherie Cullen)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 15:00
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
