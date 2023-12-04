AFRL commander moderates future of propulsion panel at AFA Air, Space, Cyber Conference

Air Force Research Laboratory Commander Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle moderates a future of propulsion panel Sept. 21, 2022, during the Air and Space Force Association’s, Air, Space and Cyber Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The panel included Director of AFRL’s Aerospace Systems Directorate, Dr. Michael Gregg; Chief of AFRL’s Rocket Propulsion Division, Dr. Shawn Phillips; and the Director of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Propulsion Directorate, John Sneden. (U.S. Air Force photo / Cherie Cullen)

