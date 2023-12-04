Holiday Cheer at MacDill

U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, and the daughter of Maj. Ryan Bullard, operations officer of the 6th Force Support Squadron, give a speech during the MacWonderland celebration at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 1, 2023. MacWonderland is an annual event where service members and their families can come and engage in holiday cheer (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

