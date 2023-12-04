Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Cheer at MacDill [Image 1 of 2]

    Holiday Cheer at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The tree light display is lit during the finale of the MacWonderland celebration at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 1, 2023. MacWonderland is an annual event where hundreds of service members and their families can come and engage in holiday cheer (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

