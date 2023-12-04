Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program Q&A: An Interview with Capt. Luke Greene, PMO-555, on the Importance of Shipyard Modernization [Image 7 of 8]

    Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program Q&A: An Interview with Capt. Luke Greene, PMO-555, on the Importance of Shipyard Modernization

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Capt. Luke Greene, Program Manager for Program Management Office-555 (PMO) supporting the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), tours Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Dry Dock 8 Nov. 6 which is currently being modernized. Via SIOP, the Navy is making substantial investments across the four public shipyards through the construction and modernization of dry docks, other infrastructure, and modernized industrial plant equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Danny De Angelis)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program Q&A: An Interview with Capt. Luke Greene, PMO-555, on the Importance of Shipyard Modernization [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program Q&amp;A: An Interview with Capt. Luke Greene, PMO-555, on the Importance of Shipyard Modernization

