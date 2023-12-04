Capt. Luke Greene, Program Manager for Program Management Office-555 (PMO) supporting the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), tours Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Dry Dock 8 Nov. 6 which is currently being modernized. Via SIOP, the Navy is making substantial investments across the four public shipyards through the construction and modernization of dry docks, other infrastructure, and modernized industrial plant equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Danny De Angelis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 07:15 Photo ID: 8153751 VIRIN: 231201-D-XX785-4489 Resolution: 4089x2726 Size: 6.44 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program Q&A: An Interview with Capt. Luke Greene, PMO-555, on the Importance of Shipyard Modernization [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.