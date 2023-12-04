Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Logistics Symposium Sets Sights on Success [Image 1 of 2]

    Task Force Logistics Symposium Sets Sights on Success

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 8, 2023) — Donald Tyer, U.S. Pacific Fleet’s husbanding services program manager, speaks to various unit representatives about logistics planning and concepts during a logistics symposium hosted by Expeditionary Strike Group 7 in Sasebo, Japan. Expeditionary Strike Group 7 is an operational command based out of Okinawa and is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations to support a full range of U.S. Seventh Fleet theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Chase Stephens/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 20:22
    Photo ID: 8153253
    VIRIN: 231108-N-SS370-1008
    Resolution: 5939x3959
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Logistics Symposium Sets Sights on Success [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Logistics Symposium Sets Sights on Success
    Task Force Logistics Symposium Sets Sights on Success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Task Force Logistics Symposium Sets Sights on Success

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FDNF
    Forged by the Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT