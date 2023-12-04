SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 8, 2023) — Donald Tyer, U.S. Pacific Fleet’s husbanding services program manager, speaks to various unit representatives about logistics planning and concepts during a logistics symposium hosted by Expeditionary Strike Group 7 in Sasebo, Japan. Expeditionary Strike Group 7 is an operational command based out of Okinawa and is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations to support a full range of U.S. Seventh Fleet theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Chase Stephens/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 20:22
|Photo ID:
|8153253
|VIRIN:
|231108-N-SS370-1008
|Resolution:
|5939x3959
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Logistics Symposium Sets Sights on Success [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Logistics Symposium Sets Sights on Success
