SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 8, 2023) — Donald Tyer, U.S. Pacific Fleet’s husbanding services program manager, speaks to various unit representatives about logistics planning and concepts during a logistics symposium hosted by Expeditionary Strike Group 7 in Sasebo, Japan. Expeditionary Strike Group 7 is an operational command based out of Okinawa and is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations to support a full range of U.S. Seventh Fleet theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Chase Stephens/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 20:22 Photo ID: 8153253 VIRIN: 231108-N-SS370-1008 Resolution: 5939x3959 Size: 1.28 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Logistics Symposium Sets Sights on Success [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.