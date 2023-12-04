231107-N-GR718-1004

CAVELLOSIM, India - (Nov. 7, 2023) – A West-Coast based Naval Special Warfare Operator conducts aerial sniper training with an Indian Marine Commando Force (MARCOS) Operator from a CH-3 Sea King assigned to the Indian Marine Commando Flight during a joint training exercise. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 20:00 Photo ID: 8153252 VIRIN: 231107-N-GR718-1004 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 244.88 KB Location: CAVELLOSIM, GA, IN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indian MARCOS, U.S. Navy SEALS Conduct Joint Training Exchange [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Chelsea Meiller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.