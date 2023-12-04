Indian MARCOS, U.S. Navy SEALS Conduct Joint Training Exchange

231107-N-GR718-1002

CAVELLOSIM, India - (Nov. 7, 2023) – U.S. Naval Special Warfare operators and an Indian Marine Commando Force (MARCOS) Operator conduct demolition exercises during a joint training exercise. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (Courtesy photo)

Location: CAVELLOSIM, GA, IN