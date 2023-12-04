Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indian MARCOS, U.S. Navy SEALS Conduct Joint Training Exchange [Image 2 of 4]

    Indian MARCOS, U.S. Navy SEALS Conduct Joint Training Exchange

    CAVELLOSIM, GA, INDIA

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Meiller 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    231107-N-GR718-1002
    CAVELLOSIM, India - (Nov. 7, 2023) – U.S. Naval Special Warfare operators and an Indian Marine Commando Force (MARCOS) Operator conduct demolition exercises during a joint training exercise. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 20:00
    Photo ID: 8153250
    VIRIN: 231107-N-GR718-1002
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: CAVELLOSIM, GA, IN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indian MARCOS, U.S. Navy SEALS Conduct Joint Training Exchange [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Chelsea Meiller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Indian MARCOS, U.S. Navy SEALS Conduct Joint Training Exchange
    Indian MARCOS, U.S. Navy SEALS Conduct Joint Training Exchange
    Indian MARCOS, U.S. Navy SEALS Conduct Joint Training Exchange
    Indian MARCOS, U.S. Navy SEALS Conduct Joint Training Exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Indian MARCOS, U.S. Navy SEALS Conduct Joint Training Exchange

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    USN
    SOFinthePACIFIC
    Indian MARCOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT