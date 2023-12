Members assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and members with Tampa Electric dig dirt during a ceremony announcing a new power station at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 5, 2023. The new power station will enable MacDill AFB to operate independently from the broader electricity grid in times of emergency and will be less vulnerable to disruptions caused by natural disasters, cyberattacks or other events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 18:04 Photo ID: 8153112 VIRIN: 231205-F-TE518-1007 Resolution: 4848x3879 Size: 4.3 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill announces new power station [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.