    MacDill announces new power station

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks during a ceremony announcing a new power station at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 5, 2023. The new power station will enable MacDill AFB to operate independently from the broader electricity grid in times of emergency and will be less vulnerable to disruptions caused by natural disasters, cyberattacks or other events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 18:04
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill announces new power station [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    MacDill
    Air Force
    TECO
    Tampa Electric

