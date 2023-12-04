U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks during a ceremony announcing a new power station at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 5, 2023. The new power station will enable MacDill AFB to operate independently from the broader electricity grid in times of emergency and will be less vulnerable to disruptions caused by natural disasters, cyberattacks or other events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 18:04 Photo ID: 8153116 VIRIN: 231205-F-TE518-1004 Resolution: 6984x4656 Size: 8.08 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill announces new power station [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.