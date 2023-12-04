Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSPACECOM CSEL hosts senior enlisted leader summit 2023 [Image 4 of 5]

    USSPACECOM CSEL hosts senior enlisted leader summit 2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Wagner 

    United States Space Command

    231107-N-TP834-1066
    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command ssenior eenlisted lleader speaks to senior enlisted leaders from around USSPACECOM and its components during the Fall CSEL Summit, in Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 7, 2023. During the summit the senior enlisted leaders received several essential USSPACECOM mission briefs.During the summit the senior enlisted leaders received several essential briefs to the mission of USSPACECOM. USSPACECOM, working with Allies and Partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (USSPACECOM photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Philip Wagner Jr.)

    TAGS

    Command Senior Enlisted Leader
    CSEL
    U.S. Space Command
    USSPACECOM

