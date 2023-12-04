231107-N-TP834-1004

Mr. Walter Heathcoat, Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station installation, plans and programs officer, conducts a Cheyenne Mountain Complex familiarization brief with U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Simmons, U.S. Space Command senior enlisted leader and attendees of the Fall CSEL Summit, Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 7, 2023. During the summit the senior enlisted leaders received several essential briefs to the mission of USSPACECOM mission briefs. USSPACECOM, working with Allies and Partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (USSPACECOM photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Philip Wagner Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 13:57 Photo ID: 8152704 VIRIN: 231107-N-TP834-1004 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 1.52 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSPACECOM CSEL hosts senior enlisted leader summit 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 John Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.