Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    231205-N-AC117-1012 [Image 2 of 3]

    231205-N-AC117-1012

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Macadam Weissman 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    231205-N-AC117-1012 MANAMA, Bahrain (December 05, 2023) Sailors take the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) workshop at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. The ASIST workshop aims to train participants in mental health first-aid by focusing on tools and skills for suicide prevention. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe,
    Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 06:00
    Photo ID: 8151690
    VIRIN: 231205-N-AC117-1012
    Resolution: 3309x1861
    Size: 0 B
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 231205-N-AC117-1012 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    231205-N-AC117-1026
    231205-N-AC117-1012
    231205-N-AC117-1002.jpg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT