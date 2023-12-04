231205-N-AC117-1026 MANAMA, Bahrain (December 05, 2023) Chaplain Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO) Facilitator Louis Urban, center, leads Sailors during an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) workshop at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. The CREDO led ASIST workshop aims to train participants in mental health first-aid by focusing on tools and skills for suicide prevention. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

