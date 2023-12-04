Wolf Pack celebrates 3rd quarter award winners

Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, center left, 8th Fighter Wing commander, presents 8th Maintenance Squadron munitions flight, with the wing Team of the 3rd Quarter Award at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 1, 2023. The ceremony recognized 14 individual award winners and two teams for their outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 Location: KR