    Wolf Pack celebrates 3rd quarter award winners [Image 5 of 11]

    Wolf Pack celebrates 3rd quarter award winners

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, left, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Steven G. Creek, right, 8th FW command chief, present Capt. Julie Breault, 8th Mission Support Group, with the wing Company Grade Officer of the 3rd Quarter Award at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 1, 2023. The ceremony recognized 14 individual award winners and two teams for their outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 02:45
    This work, Wolf Pack celebrates 3rd quarter award winners [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

