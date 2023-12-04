Wolf Pack celebrates 3rd quarter award winners

Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, left, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Steven G. Creek, right, 8th FW command chief, present Capt. Julie Breault, 8th Mission Support Group, with the wing Company Grade Officer of the 3rd Quarter Award at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 1, 2023. The ceremony recognized 14 individual award winners and two teams for their outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

