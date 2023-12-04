Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Hawk pilot eyes unique trade after flying career [Image 3 of 4]

    Black Hawk pilot eyes unique trade after flying career

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.01.2023

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Then-Staff Sgt. Rick Dean, center, poses for a photo with his squad members during their deployment to Iraq in 2006. Following his tour, Dean, now a chief warrant officer 4, switched careers to become a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot and will soon retire after 26 years of service. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo)

