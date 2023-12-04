Then-Staff Sgt. Rick Dean, center, poses for a photo with his squad members during their deployment to Iraq in 2006. Following his tour, Dean, now a chief warrant officer 4, switched careers to become a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot and will soon retire after 26 years of service. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 00:47
|Photo ID:
|8151458
|VIRIN:
|231201-A-VY538-9320
|Resolution:
|2354x1788
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black Hawk pilot eyes unique trade after flying career [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Black Hawk pilot eyes unique trade after flying career
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT