Chief Warrant Officer 4 Rick Dean, assigned to U.S. Army Aviation Battalion–Japan, is doused in champagne by his co-workers after completing his final flight at Camp Zama's Kastner Airfield in Japan, Dec. 1, 2023. Dean served 26 years in the Army, much of them as a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot. (Photo Credit: Esther Dacanay, U.S. Army Japan Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 00:47 Photo ID: 8151456 VIRIN: 231201-A-VY538-5609 Resolution: 1628x1169 Size: 811.53 KB Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black Hawk pilot eyes unique trade after flying career [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.