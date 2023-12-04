Chief Warrant Officer 4 Rick Dean, assigned to U.S. Army Aviation Battalion–Japan, is doused in champagne by his co-workers after completing his final flight at Camp Zama's Kastner Airfield in Japan, Dec. 1, 2023. Dean served 26 years in the Army, much of them as a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot. (Photo Credit: Esther Dacanay, U.S. Army Japan Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 00:47
|Photo ID:
|8151456
|VIRIN:
|231201-A-VY538-5609
|Resolution:
|1628x1169
|Size:
|811.53 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black Hawk pilot eyes unique trade after flying career [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Black Hawk pilot eyes unique trade after flying career
