USAG Yongsan hosts tree lighting ceremony

United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey holds their annual tree lighting ceremony at the Dragon Hill Lodge, U.S. Army Base Yongsan, Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2023. Service members and families in the community came together to enjoy festivities such as the tree lighting ceremony, food, an ugly sweater contest and photos with Santa.



United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Commander Col. Loyd Brown gave opening remarks to thank residents for participating.



"We'll make sure this keeps going because now the Dragon Hill is a beacon of the community, it's a little bit more important," said Brown. "So, I just want to say thank you to everyone for coming out today."



The Dragon Hill Lodge has been hosting tree lighting ceremonies for years and the hotel has become a beacon of the community stated Alex Paik, the marketing manager for the hotel.



“The Dragon Hill Lodge has for decades been a center of the community,” said Paik. "The hotel really took it upon themselves to make it really fun for the Yongsan community."

