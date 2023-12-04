Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Yongsan hosts tree lighting ceremony [Image 2 of 8]

    USAG Yongsan hosts tree lighting ceremony

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Karina Cabrera 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey holds their annual tree lighting ceremony at the Dragon Hill Lodge, U.S. Army Base Yongsan, Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2023. Service members and families in the community came together to enjoy festivities such as the tree lighting ceremony, food, an ugly sweater contest and photos with Santa.

    United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Commander Col. Loyd Brown gave opening remarks to thank residents for participating.

    "We'll make sure this keeps going because now the Dragon Hill is a beacon of the community, it's a little bit more important," said Brown. "So, I just want to say thank you to everyone for coming out today."

    The Dragon Hill Lodge has been hosting tree lighting ceremonies for years and the hotel has become a beacon of the community stated Alex Paik, the marketing manager for the hotel.

    “The Dragon Hill Lodge has for decades been a center of the community,” said Paik. "The hotel really took it upon themselves to make it really fun for the Yongsan community."

