USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Volunteer Event

231117-N-MW880-1355 COLLEGE STATION, Tx. (Nov. 17, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) tour the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library during a Thousand Points of Light community outreach event, Nov. 17, 2023. In honor of the ship’s namesake, George H.W. Bush’s crew continues his initiative of service to community through their very own ‘Thousand Points of Light’ community service program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)

