    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Volunteer Event [Image 5 of 18]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Volunteer Event

    COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Wagner 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    231117-N-MW880-1163 COLLEGE STATION, Tx. (Nov. 17, 2023) Capt. David Pollard, commanding officer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), stacks canned food for a Thousand Points of Light volunteer event, Nov. 17, 2023. In honor of the ship’s namesake, George H.W. Bush’s crew continues his initiative of service to community through their very own ‘Thousand Points of Light’ community service program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 19:46
    VIRIN: 231117-N-MW880-1163
    Location: COLLEGE STATION, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Volunteer Event [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteer
    Captain
    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Texas
    US Navy

