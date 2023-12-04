Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Send Off

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    A C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, taxis out for deployment to U.S. Africa Command in support of Operation Enduring Freedom on November 24th, 2023 Cheyenne, Wyo. The primary mission of the C-130 Hercules aircraft is tactical airlift, transporting troops and cargo, which is what the Airmen will be responsible for overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jon Alderman)

    This work, Send Off [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

