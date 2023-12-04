A C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, taxis out for deployment to U.S. Africa Command in support of Operation Enduring Freedom on November 24th, 2023 Cheyenne, Wyo. The primary mission of the C-130 Hercules aircraft is tactical airlift, transporting troops and cargo, which is what the Airmen will be responsible for overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jon Alderman)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 16:44
|Photo ID:
|8150701
|VIRIN:
|230928-Z-QG327-1633
|Resolution:
|5000x3333
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Send Off [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
