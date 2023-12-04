Members assigned to the 153rd Maintenance Squadron, Wyoming Air National Guard prepare a C-130 Hercules aircraft for deployment to U.S. Africa Command in support of Operation Enduring Freedom on November 24th, 2023 Cheyenne, Wyo. The primary mission of the C-130 Hercules aircraft is tactical airlift, transporting troops and cargo, which is what the Airmen will be responsible for overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jon Alderman)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 16:44
|Photo ID:
|8150700
|VIRIN:
|230928-Z-QG327-1068
|Resolution:
|5000x3333
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Push it [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
