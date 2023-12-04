Members assigned to the 153rd Maintenance Squadron, Wyoming Air National Guard prepare a C-130 Hercules aircraft for deployment to U.S. Africa Command in support of Operation Enduring Freedom on November 24th, 2023 Cheyenne, Wyo. The primary mission of the C-130 Hercules aircraft is tactical airlift, transporting troops and cargo, which is what the Airmen will be responsible for overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jon Alderman)

Date Taken: 11.24.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US