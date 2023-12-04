U.S. Army senior leaders host the United States Army Military Academy’s West Point Spirit Band for a pep rally at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 4, 2024. The pep rally encourages esprit de corps and teamwork across the force leading to the annual Army-Navy football game. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 16:19
|Photo ID:
|8150654
|VIRIN:
|231204-A-AJ780-1020
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|18.48 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon [Image 20 of 20], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
