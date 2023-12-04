Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon [Image 20 of 20]

    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army senior leaders host the United States Army Military Academy’s West Point Spirit Band for a pep rally at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 4, 2024. The pep rally encourages esprit de corps and teamwork across the force leading to the annual Army-Navy football game. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 16:19
    Photo ID: 8150654
    VIRIN: 231204-A-AJ780-1020
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 18.48 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon [Image 20 of 20], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon
    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon
    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon
    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon
    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon
    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon
    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon
    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon
    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon
    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon
    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon
    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon
    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon
    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon
    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon
    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon
    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon
    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon
    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon
    2023 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pep rally
    Army-Navy football game
    West Point
    esprit de corps
    United States Army Military Academy
    Spirit Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT