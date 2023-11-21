U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Cervera, left, and Cpl. Blaine King simulate rigging cratering charges during Stand-in Force Exercise 24 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec. 4, 2023. SIFEX 24 is a division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. Cervera, a native of Springfield, Tennessee, and King, a native of Morgantown, Pennsylvania, are both combat engineers with 2d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment. 2/7 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

Date Taken: 12.04.2023
Location: COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
Hometown: MORGANTOWN, PA, US
Hometown: SPRINGFIELD, TN, US
This work, SIFEX 24 | 2/7 Rigging Charges, by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.