Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SIFEX 24 | 2/7 Rigging Charges [Image 4 of 6]

    SIFEX 24 | 2/7 Rigging Charges

    COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jace Torres holds security during Stand-in Force Exercise 24 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec. 4, 2023. SIFEX 24 is a division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. Torres, a native of Plainfield, New Jersey, is a combat engineer with 2d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment. 2/7 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 05:40
    Photo ID: 8149339
    VIRIN: 231204-M-CG913-1013
    Resolution: 1526x989
    Size: 398.22 KB
    Location: COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Hometown: PLAINFIELD, NJ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SIFEX 24 | 2/7 Rigging Charges [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SIFEX 24 | 2/7 Rigging Charges
    SIFEX 24 | 2/7 Rigging Charges
    SIFEX 24 | 2/7 Rigging Charges
    SIFEX 24 | 2/7 Rigging Charges
    SIFEX 24 | 2/7 Rigging Charges
    SIFEX 24 | 2/7 Rigging Charges

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Free and Open IndoPacific
    Ready to Fight Now
    Stand-in-Force
    SIFEX 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT