Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, ITALY –– Capt. Carla Pappalardo, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) is promoted at NSA Naples, December 1st 2023. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 03:00 Photo ID: 8149168 VIRIN: 231201-N-HS181-1308 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 938.48 KB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CAPT Carla Pappalardo Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.