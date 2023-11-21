Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CAPT Carla Pappalardo Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    CAPT Carla Pappalardo Promotion Ceremony

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Haydn Smith 

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, ITALY –– Capt. Carla Pappalardo, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) is promoted at NSA Naples, December 1st 2023. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 03:00
    Photo ID: 8149165
    VIRIN: 231201-N-HS181-1139
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 742.37 KB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAPT Carla Pappalardo Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CAPT Carla Pappalardo Promotion Ceremony
    CAPT Carla Pappalardo Promotion Ceremony
    CAPT Carla Pappalardo Promotion Ceremony
    CAPT Carla Pappalardo Promotion Ceremony
    CAPT Carla Pappalardo Promotion Ceremony
    CAPT Carla Pappalardo Promotion Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Officer
    Promotion
    Naples
    Oath

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT