Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Capt. April Kuck [Image 2 of 2]

    Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Capt. April Kuck

    CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Capt. April Kuck, 144th Digital Liaison Detachment, Washington National Guard, participates as a logistic officer in Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan, Dec. 3, 2023. Kuck looks forward to working in a multilateral environment to experience different cultures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 02:03
    Photo ID: 8149125
    VIRIN: 231203-F-WN543-2001
    Resolution: 6784x4240
    Size: 10.32 MB
    Location: CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Capt. April Kuck [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Spc. Mykaila Leeper
    Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Capt. April Kuck

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Pacific
    Allies
    partnerships
    Indo-Pacific
    YamaSakura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT