U.S. Army Capt. April Kuck, 144th Digital Liaison Detachment, Washington National Guard, participates as a logistic officer in Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan, Dec. 3, 2023. Kuck looks forward to working in a multilateral environment to experience different cultures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 02:03
|Photo ID:
|8149125
|VIRIN:
|231203-F-WN543-2001
|Resolution:
|6784x4240
|Size:
|10.32 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Capt. April Kuck [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
