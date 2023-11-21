Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Spc. Mykaila Leeper

U.S. Army Specialist Mykaila Leeper, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa 10th Regional Support Group, participates as a guard in Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan, Dec. 2, 2023. Leeper is originally from Georgia, and is excited to experience the snow while in Hokkaido.

