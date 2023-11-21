U.S. Army Specialist Mykaila Leeper, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa 10th Regional Support Group, participates as a guard in Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan, Dec. 2, 2023. Leeper is originally from Georgia, and is excited to experience the snow while in Hokkaido.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 02:03
|Photo ID:
|8149124
|VIRIN:
|231202-F-WN543-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.18 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Spc. Mykaila Leeper [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT