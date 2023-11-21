The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District is currently construction 18 3rd generation Hard Aircraft Structures (HAS) on Kunsan Air Base. When complete, the facilities will provide protection for the installation's fighter jets and provide a safe working environment for Airmen. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 01:51
|Photo ID:
|8149100
|VIRIN:
|231128-A-QR280-1025
|Resolution:
|3629x2421
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers construct 18 3rd generation Hard Aircraft Structures on Kunsan Air Base [Image 3 of 3], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT