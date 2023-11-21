Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers construct 18 3rd generation Hard Aircraft Structures on Kunsan Air Base [Image 3 of 3]

    Army engineers construct 18 3rd generation Hard Aircraft Structures on Kunsan Air Base

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District is currently construction 18 3rd generation Hard Aircraft Structures (HAS) on Kunsan Air Base. When complete, the facilities will provide protection for the installation's fighter jets and provide a safe working environment for Airmen. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

