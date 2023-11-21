U.S. Air Force Maj. Dereck Andeweg, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J pilot, poses for a photo while executing a pre-flight inspection during Operation Christmas Drop 23 (OCD 23) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 30, 2023. Events like OCD allow multinational forces to provide assistance to remote populations across the Indo-Pacific while also offering an opportunity to maintain readiness for real world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 23:42 Photo ID: 8148976 VIRIN: 231130-F-ID959-1147 Resolution: 4475x3196 Size: 4.52 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Allied nations execute OCD practice drops over the Pacific, by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.