    US, Allied nations execute OCD practice drops over the Pacific

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Dereck Andeweg, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J pilot, poses for a photo while executing a pre-flight inspection during Operation Christmas Drop 23 (OCD 23) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 30, 2023. Events like OCD allow multinational forces to provide assistance to remote populations across the Indo-Pacific while also offering an opportunity to maintain readiness for real world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    PACAF
    HADR
    Operation Christmas Drop
    INDOPACOM
    36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    OCD23

