Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4 [Image 5 of 5]

    Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4

    33RD AIR BASE, POLAND

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Avery Litton 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard pose for a photo with an after school english language class from the Leader School Gniezno Szkola Jezykowa after volunteering at their school in Gniezno, Poland during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, Sept. 19, 2023. Exercises such as ADR demonstrate the United States’ ability to work alongside NATO allies and partners to deter threats and support peace and stability across Europe. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 17:30
    Photo ID: 8148671
    VIRIN: 230920-Z-OR724-3147
    Resolution: 4825x3210
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: 33RD AIR BASE, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4
    Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4
    Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4
    Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4
    Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Poland
    Agile Combat Employment
    182AW
    ADR23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT