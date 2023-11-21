U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard pose for a photo with an after school english language class from the Leader School Gniezno Szkola Jezykowa after volunteering at their school in Gniezno, Poland during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, Sept. 19, 2023. Exercises such as ADR demonstrate the United States’ ability to work alongside NATO allies and partners to deter threats and support peace and stability across Europe. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 17:30 Photo ID: 8148671 VIRIN: 230920-Z-OR724-3147 Resolution: 4825x3210 Size: 4.97 MB Location: 33RD AIR BASE, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.