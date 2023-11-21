U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Nicole Pudlo with the 169th Airlift Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard volunteers practicing english with students from the Leader School Gniezno Szkola Jezykowa in their after school english language class in Gniezno, Poland during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, Sept. 19, 2023. ADR provides the U.S. with an environment to exercise quickly receiving and integrating forces alongside our allies and partners. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)

