U.S. Air Force Tech. Greg Terpin, a command and control operator assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, donates blood over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Dec. 2, 2023. This was the 10th annual blood drive hosted by the 182nd and 32 members donated. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 10:57 Photo ID: 8148300 VIRIN: 231202-Z-UY850-1022 Resolution: 5758x3831 Size: 6.23 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blood Drive [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.