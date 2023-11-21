Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blood Drive [Image 1 of 2]

    Blood Drive

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ashley Jackson, a human resource office remote designee assigned to the 182nd Force Support Squadron, donates blood over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Dec. 2, 2023. This was the 10th annual blood drive hosted by the 182nd and 32 members donated. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    Blood Drive
    Blood Drive

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    blood drive
    Air Force We Need
    More Lethal and Ready Force

