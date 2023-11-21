Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spreading joy and gratitude with every kernel! [Image 7 of 10]

    Spreading joy and gratitude with every kernel!

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Levis Rasmus, 9, a member of Boy Scouts of America Sioux Council Pack 208, poses next to a table filled with popcorn the pack brought to members of the South Dakota Air National Guard during December's unit training assembly, marking the launch of a partnership between the two organizations, December 2, 2023. The Sioux Council has helped build future leaders of communities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa by combining educational activities and lifelong values with fun and adventure. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 11:01
    Photo ID: 8148294
    VIRIN: 231202-Z-WN050-1053
    Resolution: 5082x3388
    Size: 12.78 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spreading joy and gratitude with every kernel! [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spreading joy and gratitude with every kernel!
    Spreading joy and gratitude with every kernel!
    Spreading joy and gratitude with every kernel!
    Spreading joy and gratitude with every kernel!
    Spreading joy and gratitude with every kernel!
    Spreading joy and gratitude with every kernel!
    Spreading joy and gratitude with every kernel!
    Spreading joy and gratitude with every kernel!
    Spreading joy and gratitude with every kernel!
    Spreading joy and gratitude with every kernel!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boy Scouts of America
    South Dakota
    114th Fighter Wing
    SDANG
    Joe Foss Field
    Community Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT