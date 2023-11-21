Spreading joy and gratitude with every kernel!

Anna Lewis, 10, a member of Boy Scouts of America Sioux Council Pack 208, tries on the gear of a Security Forces member during a trip to the South Dakota Air National Guard during December's unit training assembly at Joe Foss Field, December 2, 2023. The trip marked the launch of a partnership between the two organizations as they work to build future leaders in the communities of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

