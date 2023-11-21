Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO visits Naval Base Ventura County [Image 5 of 6]

    CNO visits Naval Base Ventura County

    POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    231201-N-AS200-1517 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Dec. 1, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with leaders and Sailors during an installation tour of perspective commands onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu and Port Hueneme, Dec. 1. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Location: POINT MUGU, CA, US
    TAGS

    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    NBVC
    NR-NPASE-W
    Adm. Franchetti

