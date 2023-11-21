CNO visits Naval Base Ventura County

231201-N-AS200-1516 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Dec. 1, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with leaders and Sailors during an installation tour of perspective commands onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu and Port Hueneme, Dec. 1. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

