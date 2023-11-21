U.S. Navy Sailors with Company 1-2, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, position an inflatable salvage roller bag during the extraction of a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon from waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2023. Sailors and Marines are actively working with local and off-island specialists to recover the structurally intact P-8A Poseidon; environmental protection measures are in place, including 24/7 monitoring, containment booms, absorbent material, and a skimmer on standby. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian
Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 02:18
|Photo ID:
|8148022
|VIRIN:
|231202-M-DA549-2189
|Resolution:
|6677x4451
|Size:
|6.67 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Experts Work to Extract U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon From Kaneohe Bay [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT