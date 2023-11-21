U.S. Sailors and Marines pull an inflatable salvage roller bag into the water during the extraction of a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon from waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2023. Sailors and Marines are actively working with local and off-island specialists to recover the structurally intact P-8A Poseidon; environmental protection measures are in place, including 24/7 monitoring, containment booms, absorbent material, and a skimmer on standby. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 02:18 Photo ID: 8148021 VIRIN: 231202-M-DA549-2161 Resolution: 3719x2479 Size: 2.46 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Experts Work to Extract U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon From Kaneohe Bay [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.