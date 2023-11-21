155th ARW military communications

Airmen from the 155th Air Refueling Wing train on the new RTiC system installed in the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at the Nebraska Air National Guard base, Nov. 5, 2023, Lincoln. This training is essential to ensure effective communication and awareness on new software capabilities available with the RTIC system.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)
