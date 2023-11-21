Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    155th ARW military communication [Image 2 of 3]

    155th ARW military communication

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Schriner 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Airmen from the 155th Air Refueling Wing train on the new RTiC system installed in the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at the Nebraska Air National Guard base, Nov. 5, 2023, Lincoln. This training is essential to ensure effective communication and awareness on new software capabilities available with the RTIC system.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 13:34
    Photo ID: 8147514
    VIRIN: 231105-Z-MW698-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.5 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 155th ARW military communication [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    155th ARW military communications
    155th ARW military communication
    155th ARW military communications

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT