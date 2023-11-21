Rapid infiltration live-fire exercise with NATO Allies demonstrates HIMARS capabilities in Baltics

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Chris Hornsby, commander of 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, explains an M142 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) a live-fire exercise at Camp​ Adazi, Latvia, Dec. 2, 2023 to Latvian Minister of Defence Andris Sprūds, the process at the demonstration During the exercise, HIMARS flew into a nearby airfield and rapidly began its live-fire mission, showcasing its mobility and rapid infiltration capabilities. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

