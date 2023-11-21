Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rapid infiltration live-fire exercise with NATO Allies demonstrates HIMARS capabilities in Baltics [Image 5 of 5]

    Rapid infiltration live-fire exercise with NATO Allies demonstrates HIMARS capabilities in Baltics

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Capt. H Howey 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Chris Hornsby, commander of 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, and Maj. Alexander Shoaf, executive officer for 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, meet Latvian Minister of Defence Andris Sprūds, at a demonstration of the M142 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during a live-fire exercise at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Dec. 2, 2023. During the exercise, HIMARS flew into a nearby airfield and rapidly began its live-fire mission, showcasing its mobility and rapid infiltration capabilities. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 12:11
    Photo ID: 8147440
    VIRIN: 231202-Z-WW831-1084
    Resolution: 6105x4070
    Size: 15.88 MB
    Location: ADAZI, LV
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rapid infiltration live-fire exercise with NATO Allies demonstrates HIMARS capabilities in Baltics [Image 5 of 5], by CPT H Howey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rapid infiltration live-fire exercise with NATO Allies demonstrates HIMARS capabilities in Baltics
    Rapid infiltration live-fire exercise with NATO Allies demonstrates HIMARS capabilities in Baltics
    Rapid infiltration live-fire exercise with NATO Allies demonstrates HIMARS capabilities in Baltics
    Rapid infiltration live-fire exercise with NATO Allies demonstrates HIMARS capabilities in Baltics
    Rapid infiltration live-fire exercise with NATO Allies demonstrates HIMARS capabilities in Baltics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT